Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), won the prestigious CEO Middle East Award 2023 for the Energy sector, in recognition of his role in advancing the district cooling industry in the region and his executive policies that made Empower the leading district cooling services provider globally, as well as his outstanding contributions and efforts with the company’s teams in implementing the country’s strategies for sustainable development. This marks the third time Bin Shafar has been awarded 'CEO of the Year' in the Energy sector.

Bin Shafar was named the ‘CEO of the Year’ in Energy category during the CEO Middle East Awards ceremony organized last week by ITP Media Group at the Jumeirah Mina A'Salam Hotel, Dubai. Bin Shafar’s winning of this title also marks a significant milestone for Empower, the world’s largest district cooling services provider, as the title is one of the best and prestigious awards in the industry regionally.

Under Bin Shafar's masterful guidance, Empower has transformed the district cooling landscape of the region. Recent landmark achievements include its debut on the Dubai Financial Market with an unprecedented 47 times oversubscription, cementing its position as the dominant player in Dubai's cooling market with over 80% share. Empower's cooling capacity has surged to exceed 1.5 million refrigeration tons in 2023, further bolstered by strategic acquisitions like Nakheel, Meydan, and the right to operate the district cooling systems of Dubai International Airport.

Bin Shafar's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has made him a beacon of inspiration for young talents across the Middle East. A loyal advocate for green solutions and sustainable development, he also contributed as an active member in making the UAE to become a global leader in innovative and sustainable technologies. His vision and unwavering commitment were instrumental in driving Dubai and the UAE's sustainability agenda, fostering a culture of innovation, quality, and the highest environmental standards.

Bin Shafar attributed the winning the title and gaining global and international recognition for the achievements of the company and its teams to the wise and inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a world’s leader in sustainability. His vision, bin Shafar said, has propelled Dubai to become a world leader in energy, sustainability, environmental protection, and carbon reduction. "This global recognition is another driver of innovation, growth, and prosperity in the district cooling sector, where Empower has established its dominant position for years to come."

He concluded: "For over two decades, I have striven to support the pioneering district cooling sector. I look forward to expanding our services and propelling it further through innovative technology in the years ahead."