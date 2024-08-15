Dubai, UAE – Emile Woolf Middle East, a leading global provider of strategic learning solutions for corporates, has appointed Houbara Communications as its PR agency for the region. Houbara will be responsible for implementing strategic communications to build brand awareness and drive greater engagement with stakeholders.

Emile Woolf provides a customized approach to enterprise driven learning solutions focusing on achieving specific business goals.

Fiona McBride, CEO of Emile Woolf Middle East, said, “To support our communications efforts in the region, we needed a partner that demonstrated a strong understanding of our industry, combined with strategic thinking and expertise in the regional media landscape. We are confident in Houbara's ability to deliver a well-designed approach and look forward to a successful partnership."

Loretta Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Houbara Communications, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Emile Woolf to our growing portfolio of clients. Houbara's strengths lie in reputation building and enhancement through strategic, content-driven, and multi-channel communications, always viewed through the lens of corporate reputation. Our extensive experience working with businesses across the education and training sectors positions us well to drive the desired impact and outcomes for Emile Woolf's business.”

About Houbara Communications

Houbara Communications is an integrated creative and content-driven communications consultancy with partners across the Middle East. The team comprises over 20 consultants, with almost half of the culturally diverse team speaking Arabic as a first language. In 2019, Loretta Ahmed completed the acquisition of Grayling Middle East from Huntsworth Plc to become an independent agency, cementing a 20-year presence in the UAE and beginning a whole new chapter.

Houbara remain part of Huntsworth’s global family, representing their global clients across the Middle East and providing regional clients with access to their global network.

For more information, please visit www.houbaracomms.com