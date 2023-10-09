Fatima Asad-Bakhtiari joined Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management as Managing Director, Head of Distribution Middle East. In this newly created function, her role is to develop and strengthen relationships across GCC with institutional clients in an increasingly strategic area. She aims at providing access to a wide range of conviction-driven Asset Management expertise with an emphasis on Private Markets.

Fatima Asad-Bakhtiari, 43 years old, will be responsible for setting up Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management presence across the Middle East. She can build on the quality of its services and its conviction-based investment offering, which is well suited to the needs of clients in the region, with a very broad range of investments in private equity and real estate. Based in Dubai, Fatima Asad-Bakhtiari reports to Marie Jacot, Global Head of Distribution.

Before joining Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, Fatima Asad-Bakhtiari worked for seven years as Head of Distribution for Wells Fargo Asset Management, raising over $10bn of AUM across Equity, Fixed Income, Hedge Funds and Private Equity. She previously spent five years at Franklin Templeton acting as Middle East Institutional Sales Manager covering SWFs and Family Offices.

Fatima Asad-Bakhtiari lived most of her adult life in Canada and moved to Dubai in 2004 after receiving her Finance Degree from John Molson School of Business in Montreal, formerly known as Concordia University. Initially she worked on the investment side before switching to sales in 2008. During the past 20 years, Fatima has raised over $14bn of AUM from Europe, the US and Middle East markets.

Commenting on this new arrival, Marie Jacot, Global Head of Distribution at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, said, “We are delighted to welcome Fatima to Edmond de Rothschild. She brings a depth of experience in the Middle East market which will undoubtedly help us establish our brand locally.”

ABOUT THE EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

As a conviction-driven investment house founded upon the belief that wealth should be used to build the world of tomorrow, Edmond de Rothschild specialises in Private Banking and Asset Management and serves an international clientele of families, entrepreneurs and institutional investors. The group is also active in Corporate Finance, Private Equity, Real Estate and Fund Services.

With a resolutely family-run nature, Edmond de Rothschild has the independence necessary to propose bold strategies and long-term investments, rooted in the real economy.

Founded in 1953, the Group had nearly CHF 158 billion in assets under management at the end of December 2022, 2,500 employees, and 30 locations worldwide.

