DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dulsco Group, a regional leader in people, environmental, talent, and energy recruitment solutions, has announced the appointment of Paul Marson as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Paul will lead the group’s financial strategy, driving governance excellence, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth across its portfolio of businesses.

A seasoned finance executive, Paul brings more than 20 years of international experience across diverse sectors. His previous leadership roles span major organisations including Emirates Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Saudi Entertainment Ventures and GSK. Over the course of his career, he has successfully managed complex financial operations and led major mergers and acquisitions, from target identification and due diligence to integration and post-investment evaluation.

Paul is a certified member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Jumeirah English Speaking School, one of Dubai’s leading not-for-profit educational institutions.

David Stockton, Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome Paul to Dulsco Group’s executive leadership team. His broad expertise and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations, invest in innovation, and deliver sustainable impact across the markets we serve.”

Paul Marson added: “I am honoured to join Dulsco Group at such a dynamic stage in its journey. I look forward to supporting its continued growth and transformation by reinforcing financial discipline and unlocking strategic value.”

As Group CFO, Paul will oversee the financial strategy across all of Dulsco Group’s business verticals, including Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima Talent, and Advance Global Recruitment.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions and Talent Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.