DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-born Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions, has appointed Michael Pitts as Group Internal Audit & Risk Director to refresh and lead a strengthened independent, risk-based internal audit function across the Group’s regional and cross-border operations.

In the newly created role, Michael draws on more than two decades of leadership in internal audit and risk management. With deep-rooted expertise in governance, internal control and ethics he has been entrusted with some of the most complex and high-value assignments, having led audits of mega capital projects valued up to USD 46 billion across sectors including upstream and downstream hydrocarbons, power generation, infrastructure and shipbuilding.

Unifying with Dulsco Group’s recent period of mergers and acquisitions in the last half decade, Michael has extensive experience in auditing business transformation and large-scale organisational change initiatives including post-acquisition integration of a USD 3.3 billion portfolio.

Michael brings a strong ability to integrate analytics, technology, and business intelligence to uncover insights that support decision making and thereby boost enterprise value. He will collaborate across the business to support Dulsco Group’s C-Suite and Board in delivering improvements.

David Stockton, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco Group said: “Dulsco Group is marking a milestone year, and we are delighted to welcome Michael Pitts as the new Group Internal Audit & Risk Director. In Michael we have not only secured someone who has decades of experience in complex audit leadership and management, but someone who will drive change throughout the business by the combined use of data and technology to underpin extensive and unrivalled business acumen.”

Michael Pitts, Group Internal Audit & Risk Director of Dulsco Group commented: “Dulsco Group is a diverse corporation with an extensive heritage of business excellence in region which is it now rolling out globally. I am looking forward to collaborating with the leaders within the group, who have created an enterprise of this calibre and size, as we approach 100 years of operation and increase our global footprint serving diverse business verticals from agriculture, aviation and retail to renewables, healthcare and manufacturing.

Michael holds professional credentials, including Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).

With more than 23,000 employees, spanning operations which are led from the UAE, KSA, UK, USA, and Guyana, and stretch into more than 70 countries, Dulsco Group is marking 90 years of operations in 2025.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).



Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco Group has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions servicing over 3,700 clients across a range of sectors.

