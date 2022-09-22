Al Gargawi: I look forward to exploring new collaboration opportunities with public and private sector stakeholders, including business groups and councils, that will create far-reaching economic benefits.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has announced the appointment of Maha Al Gargawi as its Executive Director of Business Advocacy, a strategic move that expands the organisation’s advocacy role with the aim of improving ease of doing business in Dubai and enhancing the economic contribution of business groups and councils operating in the emirate.

Al Gargawi will oversee the implementation of new plans and initiatives created to support the interests of the private sector and enhance its communication and policy advocacy efforts with government entities through new channels and mechanisms designed to enhance economic competitiveness.

She will support Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy to ensure that the legislative system remains conducive to digital businesses in Dubai and work with Dubai International Chamber to attract multinational companies to the emirate.

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, described the new appointment as a proactive move that expands Dubai Chambers’ policy advocacy role and supports Dubai’s new economic vision in line with its 2022-2024 strategy.

He noted that Dubai Chambers is currently focusing its efforts on fostering public-private sector partnerships that create value for the business community and enhance economic competitiveness in Dubai. Reviewing new and existing laws impacting the business community and ensuring a favourable regulatory environment for the private sector would remain top priorities, he added.

For her part, Al Gargawi described her role as a “new and exciting challenge” that would allow her to make a valuable contribution to Dubai’s economy and business community.

“I am looking forward to exploring new collaboration opportunities with public and private sector stakeholders, including business groups and councils, that will create far-reaching economic benefits and new business incentives,” she added.

Previously, Maha Al Gargawi served as Senior Vice President of Political Affairs and Vice President of International Participants at Expo 2020 Dubai, where she provided strategic oversight on various matters related to UAE’s bilateral and multilateral relations and managed key relationships with the governments of participating countries.

She brings extensive legal and business policy experience and she previously served as Deputy General Counsel at Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and advised on legal and regulatory affairs related to the development of the UAE’s nuclear power programme.

Her appointment comes after the establishment of three chambers operating under the new Dubai Chambers structure, namely: Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Earlier this year, Dubai Chambers’ board of directors approved the organisation’s 2022-2024 strategy, which is based on 4 main pillars, including improving and developing the business environment in Dubai, attracting foreign investments and international companies to the emirate, and stimulating external expansion in global markets for operating companies. In Dubai, in addition to the development and growth of the digital economy in Dubai.

