Dubai, UAE – Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, has been awarded two distinguished honorary doctorates in recognition of his outstanding contributions to medical education, healthcare innovation, and philanthropy. The accolades were conferred by Chitkara University, India, and Fergana Medical Institute of Public Health, Uzbekistan, further solidifying his impact on the global healthcare landscape.

At a grand ceremony held at Chitkara University, Chandigarh, India, Dr. Moideen was conferred with the Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) Honoris Causa for his exemplary leadership in advancing medical education, pioneering healthcare initiatives, and fostering innovation in the sector. The award acknowledges his relentless commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and shaping future generations of medical professionals.

Additionally, Fergana Medical Institute of Public Health, Uzbekistan, honored Dr. Moideen with an Honorary Doctorate, celebrating his visionary role in international healthcare collaborations and his dedication to fostering academic excellence in the medical field.

With these latest honors, Dr. Moideen now holds a total of four honorary doctorates, a testament to his remarkable leadership and visionary contributions.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Thumbay Moideen stated, “I am deeply honored to receive these prestigious recognitions. This is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the unwavering commitment of the entire Thumbay Group towards transforming healthcare and medical education globally. We will continue to push boundaries in innovation, ensuring accessible, high-quality healthcare and education for all."

Driving Forward Thumbay Group’s Vision 2028, With these accolades further fueling his mission, Dr. Moideen is steadfast in leading Thumbay Group’s Vision 2028, a strategic roadmap aimed at making Thumbay Group a global leader in healthcare, medical education, research, and wellness innovation.

Through his visionary leadership, Dr. Thumbay Moideen continues to turn this ambitious vision into reality, ensuring that Thumbay Group remains at the forefront of healthcare and education innovation. With its rapid expansion and digital transformation strategies, Thumbay Group is on track to achieving and further cementing its status as a global powerhouse in healthcare and education. His relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with a commitment to social impact, is driving the group’s expansion and shaping the future of the industry.