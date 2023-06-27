Dr. Iyad Al Attar, Visiting Academic Fellow (Cranfield University) and Strategic Director (Waterloo Filtration Institute), is a mechanical engineer, air filtration consultant, and environmental enthusiast. He has gained expertise in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) from various positions, such as being the Associated Consultant for Eurovent Middle East for air quality and filtration affairs. Iyad has gained significant expertise in the performance of high-efficiency pleated filters for HVAC with particular emphasis on air quality monitoring, sustainable filter performance, and the chemical and physical characterisation of airborne particles.

Upon becoming the new Patron, Dr. Iyad Al Attar stated, "It is a great honour being recognised as one of the Patrons for IAQmatters, a great initiative that provides favourable solutions to pave the way for good indoor environments. In terms of air quality, let us note that the COVID-19 pandemic helped bring to the forefront the general negligence of filtration, and it answered the air quality questions evaded in past decades. We are all embroiled in the deterioration of our air quality; hence, we all have a role to play. We can no longer be impartial spectators of the rising tide of air pollution and overlook its impact on our well-being."

Iyad added, "The substantial degradation of outdoor air and its correlation to IAQ necessitates immediate responses and implores us to tweak the filtration selection needed for a cleaner built environment. There is no joy in seeing our global economies crush and crumble as we abandon and lock down our smart cities, opting to survive instead of thriving."

ABOUT IAQmatters

IAQmatters is a joint initiative of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturers in Europe and the Middle East, which provides solutions to ensure a healthy indoor climate. The initiative is an open-source platform and allows everyone to provide campaign input and share the campaign elements, which are available free of any rights.