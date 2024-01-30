Cairo, Egypt – dopay, a leading fintech and payment solutions company in Egypt, announces the appointment of Ahmed Nassef as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and General Manager. This announcement was made during an exclusive roundtable event, highlighting the company's commitment to instant digital payroll for companies and financial inclusion for Egypt’s millions of unbanked workers.

In addressing the challenges within Egypt's financial landscape, dopay – licensed as a banking agent by the Central Bank of Egypt – is committed to transforming the country's financial sector. Leveraging an advanced cashless payroll and payments solution, dopay makes it much easier for companies to pay their employees, freelancers, and contractors by quickly replacing high-risk and cumbersome cash payments to these workers with fast and secure digital payments.

Further, dopay can deliver pre-paid cards to these workers within days, who can then use any ATM in Egypt to access their salaries, and they can also use them to shop at any point-of-sale merchant that accepts MasterCard.

Ahmed Nassef brings a wealth of experience, which he amassed during his 20-year tenure in the tech scale-ups and startup business growth in several countries across the region. He played an important role in expanding access to the Internet and Arabic digital content as part of his previous roles leading Maktoob.com and as Yahoo!’s chief executive for the Middle East and Africa region. With this appointment, he now takes on the challenge of giving access to the digital financial system to millions of Egyptian employees and workers who currently still use cash as their primary transactional method.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining dopay Egypt, Ahmed Nassef, COO and General Manager, said: "I am truly honored and excited to be part of such an important and impactful fintech company. dopay's mission resonates deeply with me — to empower and provide essential financial services to millions of unbanked Egyptian employees and workers. Egyptian workers deserve access to the financial mainstream, and we are dedicated to offering them world-class financial accessibility, starting with our dopay prepaid card."

As a seasoned business leader with a long track record in the region’s technology and startup sector, Nassef will oversee all operations of the company, including sales and marketing, collaboration with businesses and financial partners, customer onboarding, support, and logistics, plus the company's people and culture strategy.

About dopay

dopay is a leading fintech company on the forefront of Egypt’s digital transformation that provides innovative payroll payment solutions for companies. Committed to breaking the traditional cash cycle, dopay offers businesses a secure, instant, and cashless payroll payments platform. Our mission extends to driving financial inclusion among the millions of unbanked employees in Egypt, the region's largest single market.

Founded by electronic payments pioneer Frans van Eersel – CEO – and now joined by Ahmed Nassef as COO and dopay Egypt General Manager, dopay is a FinTech leader that expands access to the financial mainstream for Egyptian workers by providing them with prepaid cards to access their salaries via an instant and secure payroll payments platform available for companies throughout Egypt. dopay’s user-friendly dopay for Business platform provides businesses with a zero-cost payroll solution, dramatically reducing costs, saving time, and ensuring fast and secure salary disbursements.