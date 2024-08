Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DB / NYSE: DB) today announced the appointment of two market heads for the Private Bank’s Global South Asia & Africa franchise.

Puneesh Nayar, Managing Director, joins as Market Head in Singapore, effective August 12 and earlier in the year Nick Malik, rejoined the bank as Market Head, based in Dubai.

Nayar has over 20 years of industry experience, most recently at Julius Baer where he was a Senior Team Head for Global India since 2016. Prior to that, he was the Head of NonResident Indians SEA and Middle East at BSI Bank in Singapore. Nayar previously held roles at Coutts Bank and HSBC.

Malik returned to Deutsche Bank in March this year from Credit Suisse. He was Group Head with Deutsche Bank for six years until 2022, and before that with Standard Chartered Private Bank in Singapore and Dubai. Prior to that, he was a senior advisor at Coutts’ in Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Both Puneesh Nayar and Nick Malik will report to Rajesh Mahadevan, Head of Global South Asia & Africa, Private Bank Emerging Markets.

Rajesh Mahadevan commented: “Our Global South Asia & Africa business is a market leader in this segment and a strong business pillar within our emerging markets franchise.

Deutsche Bank’s global connectivity, balance sheet strength, combined with our Corporate Bank and Investment Bank offering gives our clients access to bespoke lending, banking and capital market solutions. Puneesh and Nick’s breadth of experience and deep understanding of this client segment will further cement our market position as we broaden client coverage across core markets in Asia and the Middle East.”

