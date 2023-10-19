Deutsche Bank today announced the appointment of Waldemar Rotfuss as General Manager of Deutsche Bank AG Abu Dhabi Branch, approved by the UAE Central Bank.

Based in Abu Dhabi, he will join Deutsche Bank’s UAE Executive Council.

As General Manager of Abu Dhabi Branch, Mr.Rotfuss will have oversight over all activities regulated by the UAE Central Bank. He will work closely with divisional and infrastructure business heads to ensure a seamless delivery of the Bank’s products and services to clients whilst ensuring strict compliance with local regulatory requirements. In addition to his new responsibility as General Manager, Mr.Rotfuss will continue his current responsibilities as Head of Distribution for Middle East & Africa (MEA) where he is responsible for the de-risking and hedging of Deutsche Bank's Corporate Bank credit and market exposure in the Primary and Secondary Markets by working with the Middle East & Africa Investor base.

Starting in the work-study Deutsche Bank program in Germany, Mr.Rotfuss has been with the Bank for over 13 years and managed various roles across the Trade Finance, Lending and Cash Management product suite based at various locations in Germany, Asia and United Kingdom. In his previous role, he was part of the Trade Finance & Lending COO team where he was instrumental for the successful execution of various strategic and regulatory projects and initiatives across the Trade Finance & Lending vertical.

-Ends-

About Deutsche Bank in UAE

In 1999, Deutsche Bank embarked on a regional expansion drive across the GCC which began with the opening of an office in the UAE’s Capital Abu Dhabi, followed by two offices in Dubai: a representative office inaugurated in 2001 and a branch at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in 2005. The bank then established Deutsche Securities and Service regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority in 2008. The opening of Deutsche Bank AG Abu Dhabi Branch in 2010 further demonstrates the bank's commitment to the UAE market, with a particular emphasis on its Corporate Bank business.

