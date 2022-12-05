Deutsche Bank today announced the appointment of Alanoud Alqahtani as General Manager of Deutsche Bank AG Riyadh Branch in Saudi Arabia.

As General Manager of Deutsche Bank’s branch in the Kingdom, Alqahtani will have oversight of the bank’s business activities regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). Working closely with both business units and infrastructure teams, she will facilitate the ongoing delivery of Deutsche Bank’s product and service offering to its Saudi based clients, whilst ensuring strict compliance with regulatory requirements.

Alqahtani has over 15 years of professional local experience. She joined Deutsche Bank Saudi in 2016 as a Middle Office Manager in the Wealth Management department and subsequently appointed as Head of International Private Bank (IPB) Operations Saudi Arabia in 2019. She was appointed Chief Operating Officer in March 2021 overseeing the bank’s activities across all businesses and infrastructure functions. Prior to joining the bank, she worked in various operational positions across several local financial institutions in the Kingdom, including HSBC, Riyadh Capital and Arab National Bank.

Deutsche Bank has a proud history in Saudi Arabia since it established its Riyadh branch in 2006, and is deeply committed to its operations in the Kingdom.

About Deutsche Bank, Saudi Arabia

In April 2006, Deutsche Bank’s presence was established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the opening of a branch in the capital, Riyadh. The branch is regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and operates under a full commercial banking license, which was granted by SAMA in July 2004. A second entity, Deutsche Securities Saudi Arabia (DSSA), was incorporated in December 2007. DSSA is regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) and is licensed to carry out securities business.

Through its two legal entities, Deutsche Bank offers a full range of investment banking, private wealth management, and global transaction banking services. Deutsche Bank is well recognized for its leading role on some of the most prestigious domestic transactions, and is the recipient of several regional awards in recognition of its achievements in investment banking and Islamic finance.

