Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Deloitte announced the admission of Hadeel Biyari to partnership, making her the first Saudi Indirect Tax Partner at Deloitte and in the Saudi market.

Hadeel’s appointment reinforces Deloitte’s commitment to provide an array of specialized tax services to its clients in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom is increasing its reliance on indirect taxes which can include Value Added Tax (VAT), Real Estate Transactions Tax (RETT), and customs and excise duties as additional sources of revenue. Hadeel will bring her expertise to Deloitte clients in this highly specialised area.

Commenting on her promotion, Hadeel Biyari said, "It’s been an incredibly rewarding journey for me at Deloitte, leading our offering of Indirect Tax Controversy and Litigation in Saudi Arabia. This is a constantly evolving ecosystem that requires a great level of understanding of the Saudi legislation as well as a high degree of familiarity with the challenges facing businesses operating in the market, which amplifies the need for local expertise".

Throughout her tenure at Deloitte, Hadeel has provided valuable counsel on VAT matters that greatly benefited both local and multinational clients, earning her a well-deserved reputation as a trusted advisor in the field.

Deloitte continuously renews its commitment for gender balance through increasing female representation in both partnership admissions and other leadership roles, as 24% of the organization’s latest list of partner admissions in the Middle East were women. Deloitte’s emphasis on achieving gender equality extends beyond the organization into the society, as it leads the way on complex challenges facing women through a variety of societal impact projects.

-Ends-

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services firm established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, services through 29 offices in 15 countries with more than 5,900 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com