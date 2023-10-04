Dubai, UAE – Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai (CMC hospital Dubai) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Alya Saif Al Mazrouei as its new CEO. Through her dedication to a patient-centered holistic approach to medicine and medical innovation, Dr Alya will spearhead CMC hospital Dubai’s growth, further advancing its technological capabilities, pioneering innovative treatments and upholding its superior medical expertise.

Dr Alya is a trailblazer in the UAE’s medical field and this historic appointment makes her the first Emirati woman to assume the position of CEO of a privately held hospital in the country. Dr Alya is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings. She was previously the CEO of Rashid Hospital, and the Acting Executive Director of Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), part of the Mubadala Health network, where her leadership proved pivotal to its designation as a Centre of Excellence.

Commenting on the new appointment, CMC hospital Dubai’s Chairman Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Khansaheb said:

“I am beyond delighted to welcome Dr Alya to CMC hospital Dubai. I am confident that Dr Alya’s multifaceted skillset, compassionate and patient-centric approach to healthcare and stellar track record make her the ideal leader to deliver exceptional experiences to our patients, elevate industry standards and realize our vision of making CMC hospital Dubai the leading tertiary facility offering innovative medical procedures and premium healthcare in a 5-star ambiance.”

Dr Alya said:

“I am honored to have been appointed to this prestigious position, and to have the privilege of helping CMC hospital Dubai’s patients, leading the hospital’s growth, and shaping its future. I am passionate about delivering exceptional patient care and I am eager to apply my leadership and administrative skills alongside our outstanding team and top-tier medical professionals to uphold CMC hospital Dubai's renowned standard of excellence.”

Dr Alya began her career as a specialist surgeon in Rashid Hospital before becoming a consultant surgeon. She was appointed as the CEO of Rashid Hospital in 2014, a position she occupied until 2019, before going on to lead Mubadala Health’s ICLDC from 2019 to 2022. An accomplished and internationally educated surgeon, Dr Alya completed her MD in Surgery and Medicine from the Dubai Medical College for Girls and post-graduate studies in visceral surgery and pancreatic islets transplantation from the University Hospital of Geneva, Switzerland.

This appointment comes in the context of CMC hospital Dubai cementing its position as a premium healthcare provider. Since its inception, CMC hospital Dubai has dedicated its mission to catering to patients’ needs, elevating healthcare quality and adeptly managing complex medical conditions. In July 2021, CMC Dubai was the first hospital in EMEA to bring CORI Surgical System, cutting-edge solution, to perform a robotic-assisted surgery, exemplifying the hospital’s innovative medical techniques and personalised care. In May 2022, CMC hospital Dubai signed a collaboration agreement with John Hopkins Medicine International, one of the largest healthcare systems globally, distinguishing itself as the sole private hospital in the Gulf region to offer a visiting physician programme with the globally acclaimed healthcare provider.

About Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai is a new generation of cutting-edge hospitals anchored in Dubai Healthcare City – Phase II and part of Clemenceau Medicine International (CMI), an award-winning network of state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers in the Middle East. The hospital builds on technological advancements, innovative treatments and superior medical expertise across a wide range of specialties to deliver patient-first healthcare excellence and elevate industry standards locally, regionally and globally.

