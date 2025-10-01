Dubai – Citi is pleased to announce that Sara Ali has been appointed as the Middle East & Africa (MEA) Platforms & Data Services Head. In this role, Sara will join the Platforms & Data Services (“PDS”) organization and will report to Naveed Anwar and matrix to Rizwan Shaikh.

Sara brings extensive experience leading platform modernization and digital transformation initiatives in the MEA market and will be instrumental in driving Citi’s strategic roadmap and enhancing Citi’s digital banking capabilities across this region. Sara demonstrates a deep understanding of client and market regulatory requirements, which will be valuable as we continue to expand Citi’s digital offerings and serve Citi’s global client segments.

Most recently Sara served as the Cluster Services Technology Head for Middle East & Africa (MEA), where she drove initiatives to ensure compliance with evolving regulatory changes, including the ISO 20022 migration, trade digitization efforts, implementation of near real-time regulatory reporting, and critical market-mandated upgrades to Financial Market Infrastructures. She also led the advancement of platform modernization and digital transformation across the MEA region, specifically the strategic rollout of OnePay, and retirement of over 30 local applications.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi