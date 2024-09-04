Citi announced that Achintya Mangla will join the bank as Head of Financing for Investment Banking, effective today September 4.

In this newly created role, which will report to Viswas Raghavan, Head of Banking and Executive Vice Chair at Citi, Achintya will assume responsibility for Global Debt Capital Markets (DCM), Equity Capital Markets (ECM), Syndicate and Private Capital Markets to ensure the seamless delivery of capital markets advisory and financing strategies for Citi’s public and private clients.

Current Head of Global DCM Rich Zogheb and Co-Heads of Global ECM, Doug Adams and James Fleming, will continue in their respective roles and report to Achintya. Together they will coordinate across the three pillars of the Banking franchise- Corporate Banking, Investment Banking and Commercial banking- to ensure Citi is providing strategic financial advisory services and seamless execution to clients looking to access the capital markets.

Achintya will also partner closely with other parts of Citi, including Markets, Wealth and Risk to help drive Citi’s firm-wide Private Credit strategy and to generate cross-asset class incremental alpha opportunities that leverage the full power of Citi’s platform.

Welcoming Achintya to this important role reinforces Citi’s ongoing ability to attract and retain top industry talent in positions of leadership across the firm, the bank statement said. Achintya brings deep global experience and joins after more than 22 years at J.P. Morgan where he most recently served as Head of Global ECM. Throughout his two decades with J.P. Morgan, Achintya held roles of increasing responsibility across multiple asset classes and has worked in Asia, EMEA and the U.S. He is a proven leader with a track record of building and leading high-performing teams that deliver innovative, globally-minded solutions to clients.