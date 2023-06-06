London, Nairobi, Dubai, Amsterdam, Lagos: Emerging markets investment bank, Lion’s Head Group, today announces that Christopher Egerton-Warburton has resigned as Chairman of Lion’s Head Group and will be leaving once all regulatory approvals have been secured.

Since its creation 15 years ago by Christopher Egerton-Warburton, the late Bim Hundal and Clemens Calice, the group has grown from a small advisory business into a global operation, with a core strength in asset management as well as sovereign and corporate advisory. Today, it has 73 employees in five offices, working across four continents. It retains a strong focus on Africa and has grown to become one of Africa’s largest fund managers.

The founding partners have agreed to spin-off the health care and certain development finance activities as Lion’s Head Global Partners LLP, run by Christopher Egerton-Warburton as managing partner. The new business is headquartered in London, UK with a second office in Amman, Jordan.

All other parts of Lion’s Head Group Ltd will be rebranded and continue to be run by Clemens Calice as CEO.

The two firms continue business as usual on their independent paths, and further announcements will be made regarding their business activities.

Clemens Calice said: “When Christopher and I started Lion’s Head, we could not have imagined creating the business that it is today. We have demonstrated that dedication, focus and commitment to excellence are the foundation of a successful investment banking and asset management business that leads the way in innovative thinking and puts it clients first helping them achieve their financial objectives.”

Christopher Egerton-Warburton said: “It has been a pleasure working with Clemens for the past 15 years. Together with our co-founder the late Bim Hundal we embarked on a journey that has achieved more than we dared to hope, thanks to the support of our clients who have been partners with us for every step. Today we have reached a juncture at which we believe we can achieve more as two firms, each with the commitment and drive that enabled Lion’s Head to achieve all it has so far.”

