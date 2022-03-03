Chelsea Green, the Dubai-based furniture consultant and supplier, has appointed Jennie Stallings as Partner and Commercial Manager. Jennie has over 25 years’ experience as an ergonomic specialist, wellness consultant, residential and commercial interior designer, across the United States, the Middle East, and Africa.

Jennie has focused on creating spaces where people can thrive throughout her career, inspiring her to establish her own wellness consultancy, BeWELL in 2019. Jennie is a certified WELL Accredited Professional who sits on the Movement WELL Advisory Board with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

Now in its fifth year of business, Jennie’s appointment comes as Chelsea Green enters a new phase of growth. It has also undergone a recent brand refresh to reflect its evolution and demonstrate its commitment to workplace wellbeing.

Jennie commented: “I have collaborated with Chelsea Green for many years, so I am very pleased to be joining the team at such an exciting time. There is an understandable shift in attitudes in and around the workplace; our mission is to partner with organisations to shape the physical aspects of a space, now that they are more important than ever. Manufacturers have been designing people-first products for years, but the current climate has put them in the spotlight, inspiring innovation in terms of style, safety and comfort.”

Chelsea Green Founder and General Manager Alan McDonald added: “we are delighted to welcome Jennie who will play a crucial role in the future of Chelsea Green, as we respond to clients’ needs. Chelsea Green started as a product provider with a few key brands. Since then, we have grown into an open-source service partner working with multiple global names. Our ethos has always been about more than providing products. We collaborate fully to offer expert consultancy before purchase, and extend our support with an unlimited complimentary after-care model once the furniture is installed.”

Chelsea Green caters to clients across the commercial office, education, hospitality, and healthcare sectors, with furniture brands including HNI, Fritz Hansen, Humanscale, The Senator Group, Connection, KI, ChairClub, and Norman Copenhagen.

-Ends-

