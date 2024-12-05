Dubai, UAE: Chapman Freeborn has appointed Linas Dovydenas, President, India, Middle East & Africa (IMEA) as it continues to expand its presence in the region.

Dovydenas previously spent 16 years at Chapman Freeborn’s parent company, Avia Solutions Group, in both Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer roles before joining the charter broker in 2022.

“From 2007 until 2023 Linas played an integral part in almost all of Avia Solutions Group’s group companies’ development and geographical expansion, so he is exceptionally placed to step into the role of President, IMEA, at Chapman Freeborn and turn his attention to accelerating our growth in the region,” said Eric Erbacher, Group CEO, Chapman Freeborn.

Prior to the appointment, which takes immediate effect, Dovydenas was Executive VP, ACMI Leasing, Chapman Freeborn.

“I look forward to working with the IMEA team and driving growth throughout the region,” said Dovydenas.

“Chapman Freeborn is an exceptional company, and it will be a privilege to oversee further expansion at such an exciting time in the industry.”

Earlier this month Chapman Freeborn appointed Bernardo Nunes, Chief Operating Officer, Chapman Freeborn Group.

