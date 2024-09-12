The Certified Collectibles Group® (CCG®), a global leader in the authentication and grading of comic books, trading cards, coins, paper money and other collectibles, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Dubai. This strategic move underscores CCG's commitment to the region and its rapidly growing collectibles market.



To spearhead this exciting new chapter, CCG is pleased to announce the appointment of Arafaat Ali Khan as the Managing Director of its Middle East office. Ali Khan, a well-respected figure in the region’s pop culture and entertainment scene, is the co-founder of the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), and brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of the local market to CCG. Khan’s involvement in the pop culture industry has had a strong influence on the entertainment and collectibles communities in the Middle East.



“We are extremely excited to welcome Arafaat to our team,” said Max Spiegel, President of Certified Collectibles Group. “His impressive expertise and passion for collectibles will be invaluable as we establish our presence in the Middle East. This expansion is a testament to our belief in the region's potential and our commitment to providing a top-tier service to collectors and enthusiasts here.”



The new Dubai office will serve as a hub for CCG’s operations in the Middle East, offering high-quality grading services for a range of collectible items through their various services including Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®), Numismatic Guaranty Company® (NGC®) and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG®), among others. This move marks the first time a leading international grading company of CCG’s caliber has set up operations in the region, reflecting the growing interest and investment in collectibles across the Middle East.



“As an avid collector myself, I am honored to join CCG and lead the company’s efforts in the Middle East,” said Arafaat Ali Khan. “The region has a vibrant and enthusiastic collecting community, and I am excited to be part of another first at CCG by providing exceptional services and support to collectors and dealers here. This is an exciting time for the industry, and I look forward to contributing to its growth and success.”



The opening of CCG’s Middle East office is expected to significantly enhance the local collectibles market by offering collectors and investors access to world-class grading services, fostering greater transparency and boosting the overall value of collectibles in the region.

About Certified Collectibles Group

The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is the world’s leading provider of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles. The CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) and Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG). Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified over 90 million coins, banknotes, comic books, trading card games, sports cards, video games, home video, autographs, stamps and related collectibles. Today, CCG serves the world of collectibles online and at its offices in Sarasota, London, Munich, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Visit CollectiblesGroup.com to learn more.



