Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini Group, has been appointed Chair of the France-Egypt Business Council in France, (𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐥 𝐝’𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞-𝐄́𝐠𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐞) further strengthening the longstanding economic ties between the two nations. The Council plays a crucial role in enhancing economic relations by promoting bilateral trade and investment. In this role, Ezzat will help shape policies that foster bilateral trade and investment, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a strategic economic partner to France. As the CEO of Capgemini, since May 2020, Ezzat has led the company through transformative initiatives, enhancing its global presence and technological capabilities.

Under his leadership, Capgemini has been recognized as a leader in AI and digital transformation, showcasing the company's resilience and innovation. Ezzat's achievements, including being named "Best European CEO" in 2021, highlight the strength and strategic vision he brings to Capgemini. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Simultaneously, Hossam Seifeldin, CEO of Capgemini Egypt, has been appointed as a member of the Egyptian Government’s Advisory Committee for the Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sector. As a committee member, he will contribute to identifying sector challenges, proposing solutions, and offering insights on government strategies to enhance international competitiveness and drive economic growth within Egypt’s digital landscape.

To learn more about Aiman Ezzat and Hossam Seifeldin’s professional background, please visit

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aiman-ezzat/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hossam-seifeldin-5806705/