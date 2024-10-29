​Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s largest international trade show for the beauty and wellness industries, revealed a number of key industry insights during the opening session of the Next in Beauty conference including - the beauty and personal care market in the MENA region is valued at $46 billion and projected to reach $60 billion by 2025.

Dubai, UAE: The first day of Beautyworld Middle East 2024 was headlined by Joelle Mardinian who delivered a powerful keynote session as part of the Next in Beauty Conference.

Ms Mardinian was ‘In conversation with’ Nezha Alaoui, CEO of Women Choice during an hour-long slot on the Next in Beauty stage kicking off an afternoon of expert insights. Speaking about the key moments in her life that shaped her true passion for the beauty industry, Joelle shared her journey to success, from starting out to building a brand that resonates with millions.

An inspirational talk for the next generation of beauty leaders, the conversation revealed the challenges and victories Joelle has encountered along the way to the crowd who were very excited to meet her and listen to her inspiring story.

During the conversation which was live in front of a packed crowd, Joelle Mardinian, TV Host and beauty entrepreneur revealed: “I have been in Dubai for 20 years…and I have witnessed a massive change in the beauty industry throughout this time. I love to watch the stories of successful people and see the difficulties they went through to reach to where they are now. It took me seven years to build Joelle Paris and travel and meet people, all at the expense of missing a lot of special moments with my family.”

Joelle added: “I always put myself in the place of my client and this is how I build my brands. I love beauty…beauty is strong enough to help and heal people even faster than therapy. My message to future generations is to be supportive and don’t judge. Each one of us is special and different, each one of us has our own story, therefore we should celebrate our own unique personalities and stories.”

Ravi Ramchandani, Show Manager, Beautyworld Middle East said, “We were delighted to welcome Joelle Mardinian as the headline of our exciting speaker line-up at our Next in Beauty conference this year. Joelle is renowned in the beauty industry and adored by millions so it is an honour to have her with us to share her inspirational story. Joelle joins a diverse group of international and local thought leaders on the Next in Beauty stage who will share market insights, explore the trends and technologies on a global scale, and contribute to the sector's growth and continued success.”

Joelle Mardinian is a make-up artist, TV host, entrepreneur, brand ambassador and social media influencer with over 21 million followers. She is renowned in the beauty industry as the founder of beauty empire Joelle Group.

Show attendees visiting the Next in Beauty conference can view a line-up of engaging sessions exploring topics such as the global expansion of the Middle East fragrance industry; sustainability; and on day three hear from ‘The Green Sheikh’ Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi. For the full 2024 agenda visit the Beautyworld Middle East website.

Market insights

The Next in Beauty Conference started with a talk by Kelly Kovack, Founder, BeautyMatter, the company behind the market Middle East Beauty Market Report 2024:

During her 45-minute discussion on the topic of The GCC: Unlocking Beauty and Realising Potential, Kelly said: “The UAE is considered an accessible entry point for global beauty brands into the beauty market due to the size of the expat community and the large English speaking populations, even though it is second in size in the market after Saudi Arabia. This made it a perfect spot for entrepreneurs, especially GenZ. The average age of entrepreneurs in the Middle East is 26 years old, and the entrepreneurial startups happening in the UAE will be very GenZ focus, but also steeped in the heritage and cultural roots and wrapped in technology”.

Key insights included in the report include:

With its rich history and rapidly evolving society, the Middle Eastern beauty market is one of the most lucrative beauty and wellness markets in the world, according to Euromonitor International, which values the beauty and personal care market in the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at over $46 billion and estimates it will reach around $60 billion by 2025.

Fragrance market: McKinsey data shows projected sales figures of $5.4 billion by 2027, while Expert Market Research predicts it will be worth $7.21 billion by 2032, largely driven by the UAE and Saudi Arabia. According to research by IMARC Group, the UAE market will grow at a CAGR of 8.4% until 2026.

Sustainability: According to Euromonitor research, 41% of UAE consumers express their commitment to reducing energy consumption and opting for more energy-efficient products as part of their pursuit of sustainable living, aligning closely with the sentiment of 36.5% of consumers in Saudi Arabia.

Online retail evolution: The ecommerce evolution in the Middle East has given rise to an era of retail that bridges tradition and technology and is projected to reach $50 billion by 2025, according to Statista.

To download the full report click here: https://beautymatter.hubspotpagebuilder.com/2024middleeastbeautymarketreport#download-assets

To access the exhibitor’s digital press box, please use this link: https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/press/dpb.html