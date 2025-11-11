BPG Group, one of the region’s leading integrated marketing communications agencies and a member of the global WPP network, has announced the appointment of Tim Baker as President, BPG Arabia, to lead the agency’s operations and strengthen its digital-first and integrated by intent offering across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tim Baker brings over two decades of unparalleled communications leadership, having architected and scaled some of the most successful digital and integrated agencies across the UK and GCC. His proven expertise in driving growth and innovation positions him perfectly to lead BPG Arabia’s ambitious expansion.

In his new role, Tim will lead BPG's expansion in Saudi Arabia, enhance integration across strategy, creative, content, PR, social and technology, and work closely with clients to deliver data-driven, digital-first, insight-led communications to support the Kingdom’s ambitions.

Commenting on his appointment, Baker said, "Returning to the region to lead BPG in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s most dynamic and ambitious markets, is incredibly exciting. The Kingdom is rapidly transforming, with creativity and technology converging to offer immense potential for brands and agencies willing to innovate.

He added, “Ironically, it was digital that brought me to BPG; after posting my career ambitions on LinkedIn, I met Avi Bhojani online the very next day, and within six days, I accepted this new challenge. This remarkable speed and agility in making the offer, directly following our digital connection, truly impressed me. It showcased an agile, forward-thinking management team ready to make quick decisions, precisely what agencies need to succeed in today's dynamic climate. BPG embodies a unique blend, an established reputation and scale, bolstered by WPP, yet with the agility and ambition of a digital-first startup. Meeting the senior management team so quickly confirmed the innovative spirit of the team I'm joining. I am eager to work with BPG Group to further establish our footprint here and deliver our renewed digital-first, integrated solutions for clients across Saudi Arabia.”

Welcoming him to the leadership team, Avi Bhojani, Group CEO, BPG Group, said, “Tim is precisely the entrepreneurial leader BPG needs. As a digital native business builder, his arrival marks a pivotal moment for our Group. His distinguished track record, honed through years of scaling agencies including his time with a WPP sibling agency in MENA, makes him the perfect leader to not only elevate our young BPG Arabia practice but also to strategically partner and collaborate with our leadership in UAE and Kuwait. Together, we will contemporize and digitize our 45-year legacy, embedding AI at our core, cementing BPG Group at the forefront of marcom innovation across the region.”

Tim began his career in the UK during the dot-com boom, working with Nestlé UK and Initiative Media London, where he led European strategy for Unilever. In 2005, Tim relocated to Dubai and was responsible for growing Initiative Media across the GCC, before co-founding hug digital in 2010. hug became one of the region's earliest digital agencies as it grew to 200 staff in Dubai, Riyadh, Cairo, and India, before being sold to WPP in 2018 and integrated into the AKQA network.

With Tim at the helm, BPG Arabia is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory, combining creativity, data, and technology to enable clients to engage effectively with Saudi audiences in an era marked by innovation and transformation.

BPG Arabia is a dynamic, integrated marketing communications agency with operations in Riyadh and Jeddah. We serve a growing portfolio of clients across these key Saudi cities, driven by a young, motivated, and digital-first team comprising talented Saudi Nationals and Arab expats on the ground. Our local expertise is powerfully amplified by the full-service capabilities of our teams in Dubai and Kuwait, alongside dedicated cloud-based resources in Egypt and Asia, ensuring comprehensive and innovative solutions for our clients.

