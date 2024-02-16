Dubai: AHR Group, the global leader in cross-border financial, tax, and estate advisory, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bernie Saker as the new Corporate Governance Director. With extensive experience in corporate governance and the pensions industry, Saker's arrival promises to elevate AHR Group's strategic positioning to new heights.

William Burrows, Managing Director, emphasized the significance of Saker's expertise, stating, "Bernie's expertise in corporate governance is an invaluable addition. Her role will strengthen our corporate structure and provide our clients with the assurance of dealing with a firm that prioritises robust governance practices."

Asad Sheikh, Chief Commercial Officer, echoed Burrows' sentiments, noting, "Her insights in corporate governance will be pivotal in maintaining our competitive edge and upholding our status as industry leaders."

Saker's appointment underscores AHR Group's standing as the premier choice for finance and governance professionals, renowned for its comprehensive cross-border solutions and unwavering dedication to excellence. It reaffirms AHR Group's unwavering commitment to superior governance, resonating with clients, industry peers, and prospective team members alike.

About AHR Group

Founded in 2013, AHR Group is dedicated to helping expatriates achieve financial success. At AHR Group, we’re not just advisers, we’re consumers too. As expatriates ourselves, we understand the unique challenges faced by those living abroad and offer a comprehensive suite of financial, tax and estate planning services tailored to meet these needs. Discover the same strategies we use to build and protect our own wealth.

For more information, visit https://ahr-group.com/

