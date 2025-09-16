Sharjah, UAE – Bank of Sharjah is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adnan Sajwani as its new Acting Chief Compliance Officer. In his role, Mr. Sajwani will be responsible for leading the Bank’s regulatory compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), and financial crime policies and procedures, ensuring that the Bank continues to operate with the highest compliance standards across all its business activities. His appointment highlights the Bank’s ongoing commitment to nurturing UAE national talent while reinforcing its leadership team with seasoned professionals.

Mr. Sajwani brings with him over two decades of banking and senior management experience, with deep expertise in compliance, financial crime and AML. Prior to joining Bank of Sharjah, he served as Chief Compliance Officer at Al Hilal Bank and previously held senior compliance roles at National Bank of Umm Al Quwain, HSBC, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (Du), and Barclays.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah, said: “We are delighted to welcome Adnan to Bank of Sharjah. His proven track record in compliance, regulatory oversight, and governance will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our compliance culture and advance our growth strategy.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Mr. Adnan Sajwani said: “I am honored to join Bank of Sharjah at this important phase of its transformation. I look forward to working closely with the executive team to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape, enhance the Bank’s compliance and AML framework, and further reinforce our strong relationship with the regulators.”

Mr. Sajwani is a graduate of the Higher Colleges of Technology (UAE), where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, and a Higher Diploma in Financial Services and Banking. He is also certified as a Compliance Officer by the UAE Securities & Commodities Authority.

