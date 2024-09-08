Manama: Bahrain Marina Development Company is pleased to announce Ahmad Fakhro's appointment as the new Senior Marketing Manager. With this strategic appointment, Fakhro will spearhead the company's marketing and communication efforts to elevate Bahrain Marina's market position and achieve its ambitious growth objectives.

Ahmad Fakhro brings over 18 years of extensive experience in marketing and corporate communications, having held several senior leadership roles in prominent organisations. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from DePaul University in Chicago, which has equipped him with a solid strategic marketing and management foundation.

Before joining Bahrain Marina Development Company, Fakhro served as the Marketing Manager at Marassi Galleria, Eagle Hills Diyar, where he was instrumental in developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies that significantly enhanced the project's market position and drove successful opening campaigns. He also served as Marketing Manager at Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), where he played a key role in shaping the bank’s marketing strategy and contributing to achieving its financial objectives.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Yousef Al Thawadi, Board Member and Managing Director of Bahrain Marina Development Company, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ahmad Fakhro to the Bahrain Marina team. His proven ability to craft and execute innovative marketing strategies, leadership skills, and extensive experience in fostering strong relationships with clients and partners make him a valuable addition to our project."

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Mr. Fakhro stated, "I am honoured to join Bahrain Marina, a project that stands as a landmark in Bahrain’s real estate, tourism, and residential sectors. With its unique features and capabilities, I am eager to contribute to the realisation of Bahrain Marina’s ambitious vision and to enhance its reputation as a premier destination that embodies luxury, elegance, and innovation. I look forward to ensuring an exceptional experience for our visitors, investors, and residents alike."

Bahrain Marina is not just a project but a significant modern development designed to bolster the Kingdom of Bahrain's tourism and economic sectors. Covering a vast area along Manama’s waterfront, the project features an array of luxurious facilities, including residential units, retail outlets, international restaurants, a state-of-the-art yacht marina, a marine club, and a five-star hotel. Bahrain Marina is set to become a leading tourist and residential destination, seamlessly blending luxury with contemporary living.

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit: www.bahrainmarina.bh.