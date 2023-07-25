Cairo: Hassan El-Shabrawishi, Chairman of AXA Group companies in Egypt, CEO of International Markets, and Member of AXA Group Management Committee, has announced changes in leadership within the company. Ayman Kandeel will be promoted to a new leadership role in AXA International Markets, a move that reflects AXA's commitment to developing and expanding its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Omar Shelbaya has been appointed as the new CEO of the AXA Group in Egypt, effective September 1, 2023.

In pursuit of its development and expansion goals, the company has taken a decisive step to empower its workforce. This strategic move aims to foster innovation of cutting-edge insurance solutions that cater to diverse customer needs, ultimately strengthening the company's position in the Egyptian market.

"We are thrilled to have exceptional Egyptian talent in our AXA team," said Hassan El-Shabrawishi, Chairman of AXA Group companies in Egypt, CEO of International Markets, and Member of AXA Group Management Committee. "These remarkable individuals will lead our top-notch work teams in both local and international markets, further solidifying AXA's position in the insurance sector."

"I am incredibly proud of the tremendous success AXA Egypt has achieved in recent years, said Ayman Kandeel. Our exceptional team, with over 1,000 talented individuals, has played a vital role in our growth.” By the end of this year, AXA Group in Egypt is expected to have a premium portfolio worth 6.5 billion pounds and projected profits of 0.5 billion pounds by December 2023. We are thrilled to be recognized as a leading brand in the insurance industry in the Egyptian market. I am truly honored to be promoted and take on a new leadership role within AXA international markets.”

Omar Shelbaya brings valuable expertise to the company as a member of the Board of Directors of the AXA Group in Egypt. With over 27 years of experience in the insurance industry, he has worked for various multinational companies in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Shelbaya joined the AXA Egypt team in 2015 as a sales director and quickly advanced to become the Chief Distribution Officer. In this role, he successfully led multiple areas such as bancassurance partnerships, direct sales, and broker distribution channels.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Omar Shelbaya on becoming the CEO of AXA Group in Egypt. With his outstanding track record at AXA and his extensive experience and accomplishments in the insurance industry, I am confident that Omar will greatly contribute to enhancing AXA's business growth strategy in Egypt. His deep understanding of market requirements and strong leadership skills will undoubtedly lead the AXA team in Egypt towards new levels of success and growth."

"I am truly grateful for the trust AXA Group has shown in me," expressed Omar Shelbaya. "I am fully aware of the immense responsibility this position holds and I am determined to not only earn but also maintain this trust. My dedication knows no bounds as I strive to make significant impact within the company, surpassing expectations to achieve our goals and uphold our vision."

Shelbaya emphasized that AXA will continue to pursue its strategic plans to expand in the Egyptian market and aims to double its revenues within the next three years. This growth will be fueled by a "one-stop shop" strategy, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services through various distribution channels to cater to all customer segments.