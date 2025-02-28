Dubai, UAE: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automobile brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, has officially appointed Autorun as its exclusive dealer in Dubai. This strategic partnership reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge vehicles and premium customer experiences in the UAE.

With two flagship showrooms, one of which located on Al Ittihad Road already functioning and another on Sheikh Zayed Road to be opened later in the year, along with dedicated service centers at both locations, the showrooms will serve as key hubs for the brand’s growing presence in the UAE, offering customers an immersive experience of OMODA & JAECOO’s latest models, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8. The state-of-the-art facilities will provide customers with a comprehensive sales and aftersales service, further strengthening the brand’s footprint in the UAE market.

Commenting on the partnership, Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International said: “Our partnership with Autorun marks a significant step in strengthening OMODA & JAECOO’s presence in the UAE. As a brand dedicated to innovation and premium mobility solutions, we are confident that Autorun’s expertise and customer-centric approach will provide an exceptional experience for our customers in the UAE. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bringing intelligent and future-ready vehicles to the region.”

Ali Alshamali, Chairman, Autorun added: “We are proud to be appointed as the exclusive dealer for OMODA & JAECOO in Dubai, further expanding our commitment to delivering world-class automotive solutions. With our deep-rooted experience in the UAE market and a shared vision for innovation and excellence, we look forward to offering customers a seamless and immersive journey into the world of OMODA & JAECOO’s groundbreaking vehicles.”

Autorun brings extensive automotive expertise and a strong customer service legacy, making it the ideal partner for OMODA & JAECOO’s expansion in Dubai. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and unique design, OMODA & JAECOO are set to reshape the automotive landscape by offering intelligent mobility solutions tailored to the needs of modern drivers.

The partnership with Autorun follows OMODA & JAECOO’s continued expansion in the UAE, having previously appointed MAHY Khoory Automotive in Abu Dhabi and Galadari for Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

This latest addition reinforces the brand’s commitment to providing a seamless car ownership experience across the country.

OMODA & JAECOO remain committed to rapid market expansion, bringing their top-tier brand experience to customers across all seven emirates through a growing network of trusted distributors.

About OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA & JAECOO is an innovative automobile brand redefining mobility through cutting-edge design, smart technology, and sustainable solutions. Backed by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive producer, the brand is expanding rapidly across 34 global markets, including the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa (MEA), reinforcing its vision of ‘New Products + New Technology + New Ecosystem’.

OMODA & JAECOO is committed to revolutionizing urban and off-road travel, delivering vehicles that integrate futuristic technology, AI-driven connectivity, and next-generation safety features. With the UAE serving as a key hub under its global strategy, the brand is setting new industry benchmarks in customer service, innovation, and sustainable mobility.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support, ensuring a 95% fulfilment rate and 24-hour VOR (Vehicle Off-Road) part supply efficiency. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience. The brand's latest lineup, including the OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8, embodies sustainable performance, intelligent mobility, and futuristic automotive innovation.

With a global vision to lead the future of mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is dedicated to shaping an eco-friendly, tech-integrated, and customer-centric automotive experience.

OMODA & JAECOO are sub-brands designed to meet evolving global automotive demands. OMODA, a fashionable cross-border series, focuses on the new generation of LOHAS with future-driven aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. On the other hand, JAECOO, a fearless off-road series, caters to urban elites, breaking barriers in the global off-road market with refined styling and outstanding performance.

About Autorun

Autorun, (Autorun OJC Cars Trading LLC), is a premier automotive distributor in Dubai, committed to delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions through strategic partnerships with global automotive brands. As the exclusive dealer for OMODA & JAECOO in Dubai, Autorun brings a wealth of expertise in the automotive industry, offering customers state-of-the-art vehicles that combine innovation, sustainability, and intelligent design.

With two flagship showrooms located on Al Ittihad Road and yet to be opened on Sheikh Zayed Road, along with dedicated service centers at both locations, Autorun ensures a seamless car ownership experience, from sales to aftersales support. Backed by a customer-centric approach and a strong commitment to excellence, Autorun is redefining the automotive landscape in Dubai by providing high-quality, future-ready vehicles tailored to the modern driver’s needs.