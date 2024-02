Dubai – KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Asad Haque as the Middle East Representative for three prominent entities: KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, the World Digital Economy & Technology Summit and the Global Muslim Business Forum. Mr. Haque will be based in Dubai and will represent these organizations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar.

In an official letter to Mr. Asad Haque, we announce his appointment to a pivotal role as our business representative in the specified Middle East region. With over 35 years of exemplary experience as a CLevel Entrepreneur, Visionary, Mentor, and ethical professional, Mr. Haque brings unparalleled expertise. A trailblazer in Cybersecurity, IP Networking, and strategic AI solutions, he is also a fervent advocate for sustainability, green initiatives, and data privacy. As a respected speaker and influencer, Mr. Haque embodies our commitment to innovation and ethical leadership. His appointment marks a transformative chapter, amplifying our impact and setting new standards in the industry.

In his new role, Mr. Haque will play a key role in connecting diverse business sectors across the Middle East and Asia. He will act as a focal point for organizing, participating and sponsoring events on behalf of:

The World Digital Economy & Technology Summit: Fostering digital transformation and inclusion through technology.

The World Green and Sustainability Summit: Addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices.

The Global Muslim Business Forum: Connecting governments, corporations, and investors to unlock the potential of the Muslim world's economy.

The ASEAN Leadership & Partnership Forum: Facilitating collaboration and knowledge sharing between ASEAN and the Middle East.

"Asad Haque's appointment as the Middle East Representative is a testament to his expertise and commitment to advancing ICT and AI solutions in the region. We look forward to a successful collaboration and the mutual benefits it will bring," said Tan Sri Michael Yeoh, President at KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific.

About: Asad Haque:

Asad Haque, a distinguished Global Connector, shines brightly for his outstanding contributions in IT, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, and societal well-being. Renowned for fostering global connections, he stands as a recipient of prestigious awards, including the Gulf NRI Karnataka RATNA Award from His Highness Sheikh Maktoum

Juma Al Maktoum, in recognition of his exceptional efforts. His remarkable contributions to IT and Infosecurity have also garnered acknowledgment from the Government of Dubai and HQ Police Departments.

Asad Haque's legacy is marked by accolades, reflecting his profound impact on the intersection of technology, security, and societal advancement. Beyond professional achievements, Asad Haque is deeply involved in philanthropy, actively supporting underprivileged children through scholarships and educational aid, ensuring access to clean drinking water, and helping orphanages. His commitment to societal impact defines a legacy of benevolence.

As a sought-after speaker and Chief Guest, Asad Haque shares his insights on diverse platforms, reflecting his expertise and leadership in various domains.

About KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific

KSI is an independent not-for-profit think tank dedicated to improve socio-economic wellbeing through the development of public policy ideas, research, public interaction, and strategic insight. We provide policy advocacy, leadership development and strategic planning to policy makers and business leaders.

