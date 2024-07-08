Dubai, UAE: Armstrong Fluid Technology announced that Andrew (Andy) Harrop has been appointed Global Director, Regional Sales Enablement Centers.

In his new role Andy will oversee all Armstrong Regional Sales Enablement Centers, worldwide. His responsibilities will include leading all sales programs and learning initiatives for the Armstrong sales force as well as external Sales Partners and Channels.

Andy joined Armstrong in 2011 and has worked with sales and engineering teams around the world to develop solutions for customers. “Andy has been the driving force behind the creation of the Regional Sales Enablement structure,” said Mike Fischer, Global Commercial Director, Building Business.

Prior to joining Armstrong, Andy held high-impact roles in a range of sectors including Petrochemical, HVAC, MEP and Fire Safety, building expertise in systems design, installation and process engineering. Andy holds a First-Class Honors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bolton and is a chartered engineer in both the IMechE and CIBSE.

About Armstrong Fluid Technology

With eight manufacturing facilities on four continents, and employees around the world, Armstrong Fluid Technology is known as an innovator in the design, engineering and manufacturing of intelligent fluid flow equipment, control solutions and optimization technologies.

In the shift toward digitalization and integration of fluid-flow systems, Armstrong leads the industry. With advanced solutions that leverage edge computing, IoT, machine learning, digital twin technology and demand-based control, Armstrong provides and protects efficiency in building mechanical systems, approaching energy optimization as a whole-building challenge and advancing the practice of full lifecycle management. Focusing on HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Transmission and Fire Safety applications, we provide energy-efficient, cost-effective solutions and performance management services to building and facility professionals around the world.

Armstrong Fluid Technology is committed to sustainability. In 2019, Armstrong signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, a program launched by the World Green Building Council. As a signatory to the program, Armstrong has pledged to ensure that all its offices and manufacturing facilities operate at net-zero carbon by the year 2030.

In April of 2024, Armstrong Fluid Technology celebrated the 90th anniversary of the company's founding. Over its 90-year history, Armstrong has contributed to numerous iconic buildings and projects worldwide. Despite changes and growth, the company maintains a strong commitment to its original values of Community, Service, Learning and Innovation. Commenting on the 90th anniversary, Executive Chairman, Charles Armstrong stated, “As Armstrong Fluid Technology looks to the future, it remains dedicated to advancing intelligent fluid-flow technology, maintaining high standards of customer service, and promoting sustainability in its practices.”

Media Contact

Eliane Chalhoub

Eliane@jwi-global.com

+971 52 748 0371