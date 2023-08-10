DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: – Aramco has established new Business Line Executive Vice President (“EVP”) positions in its Upstream and Downstream operating segments.

The creation of these positions follows the establishment in July of the Upstream President and Downstream President positions to help drive the Company’s long-term strategy across its value chain and global portfolio.

Therefore, as approved by the Board of Directors, the following four new Business Line EVP appointments will be effective from September 1, 2023:

Upstream: Abdul Hameed A. Al Dughaither has been appointed as Business Line Executive Vice President of Exploration, Petroleum Engineering & Drilling, and Abdulkarim A. Al Ghamdi has been appointed as Business Line Executive Vice President of Gas. Both positions report to the Upstream President.

Downstream: Ibrahim Q. Al Buainain has been appointed as Business Line Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing, and Yasser M. Mufti has been appointed as Business Line Executive Vice President of Products & Customers. Both positions report to the Downstream President.

-Ends-

Aramco Contact Information

International Media Relations: international.media@aramco.com

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com