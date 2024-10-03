UAE: Apex Group, the leading global financial service provider, has announced Sonja Suessenbach as its new Country Head of Abu Dhabi. Suessenbach’s appointment signifies Apex Group’s commitment to driving growth and transforming the financial services sector across the Middle East.

Under Suessenbach’s leadership, Apex Group will strengthen its market presence by continuously enhancing its offerings and services, providing innovative technology solutions and leveraging its extensive global business network. This strategic appointment underscores the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and solidifying its position as the leading financial technology provider globally.

Sonja Suessenbach, whose career spans over 15 years in financial services, holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Open University. She has also held senior positions at Lombard Odier and ADS Investment Solutions within Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on her appointment, Sonja Suessenbach, said:

“I am delighted to be apart of the Apex Group family. The UAE's asset servicing sector presents tremendous opportunities for growth; and I believe that our collective strength as a team, our commitment to innovation and being one of the first financial solution providers in ADGM, will propel us forward.

“I want to foster an environment where everyone feels empowered to bring their best ideas to the table. Focusing on delivering top-tier services to our clients will be at the heart of our operations. Their success is our success.”

Also commenting on the news, Christiane El Habre, Regional Managing Director – Middle East, said:

“We welcome Sonja to the Apex Group team. This is a key and timely appointment; the industry landscape in the UAE is undergoing significant transformation, driven by regulatory shifts, increased market competition and evolving client expectations. We look forward to Sonja’s contribution to Apex Group’s expansion plan in the Middle East.”

Media contact:

Chanel.Townsend@apexgroup.com

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

www.apexgroup.com