Muscat: The Oman Switzerland Friendship Association has recently announced their new Patron from the Switzerland side as serving Member of the Swiss Parliament, Mr. Vincent Maître.

Speaking of his appointment, Mr. Maître described how his love for Oman began during a visit in 2014 where he experienced the true beauty and hospitality of the country. “It is my privilege to become Patron for the Oman Switzerland Friendship Association and I would like to congratulate everyone involved, especially my predecessor, former President of the Swiss Federation, Mr. Adolf Ogi, for establishing this wonderful initiative.

It is important we nurture the positive momentum created by OSFA as it provides such a valuable platform to share and learn from our counterparts in key sectors such as economy and trade, science and technology, health, tourism, education, culture, youth and sport. I look forward to further developing my relationship with Oman and promoting the excellent work of the Friendship Association.”

Current Chairman of the Board of Directors of OSFA, Hani Al Zubair expressed his warm welcome to Mr. Maître adding that his close connection to the economically and culturally important region of Geneva could help encourage more members to join the Association. Mr. Al Zubair looks forward to welcoming their new Patron, alongside Omani Patron, H.E. Sayyid Abdulla Al Busaidy, to the Association’s Business Forum in Muscat, planned for October 2022.

