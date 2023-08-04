Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is delighted to welcome Aseel Elagib to the position of Social Media Specialist. Aseel is a Sudanese-Canadian graduate of the German University of Technology in Oman who is joining the hospitality industry for the first time after excelling in social media, marketing, and content creation positions in the UAE for over two years.

Beginning her career in planning, architectural design, and project management, Aseel demonstrated an aptitude for strategy, creativity, and implementation. She took her first digital marketing position at Harbor Real Estate in April 2021 and, after demonstrating her talent for the creation and optimisation of content to develop and boost engagement across digital and social channels, was recruited for a marketing project at Cityscape Dubai with Exalogic Consulting. Aseel joins Anantara with a proven record of success and a clear passion for the role. She is bilingual with excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and Arabic.

Aseel will be responsible for all social media accounts, including LinkedIn, for Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort plus all food and beverage outlets across both hotels. Through the execution of compelling photo and video creation, Aseel will communicate the key selling points and lifestyle of the brand, its Dubai resorts, and its exquisite restaurants and bars. She will engage with guests and generate leads through direct messaging and enquiry response while informing and shaping strategy through diligent analysis to drive exceptional results. By generating and maintaining beneficial relationships with industry partners and social influencers, and through consistent and impactful digital ad campaigns, Aseel will identify and maximise every opportunity to expand and enhance brand awareness and reputation.

“We are delighted to welcome Aseel to our team. She brings an excellent reputation for content creation and digital engagement, and we are excited to see the impact she makes on social media strategies across all our resorts and outlets. We believe communication with our customers is key to providing the outstanding hospitality they expect and deserve. Social media helps us to keep every guest clearly informed and allows all stakeholders to enjoy the benefits of continuous conversation,” Jeremie Lannoy, Cluster Director Marketing and Communications, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort.

