Dubai – Amundi, the leading European asset manager, with over $2 trillion* in assets under management, has hired Michelle Bekhazi CFA as Senior Vice President, Institutional Sales, to oversee its institutional relationships across the Middle East.

Bekhazi joins Amundi Asset Management in Dubai, where she previously held institutional sales and investor relations roles for companies including Principal Asset Management, Introspect Capital, and State Street Global Advisors. In June last year she became a Board Member of the CFA Society Emirates.

“We are delighted to have Michelle join us at this exciting time for Amundi in the Middle East as we expand from our office to 12 professionals in DIFC,” said Ziad Sikias, CEO for the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia at Amundi Asset Management. “Our clients expect strong investment returns and world class service, and Michelle will ensure that our relationships with key institutional partners continue to go from strength to strength.”

About Amundi

Based in France, Amundi is the largest European asset manager with more than 100 million clients world-wide. We offer savings and investment solutions thanks to a full range of expertise in both active and passive management, in traditional and real assets, within dedicated and integrated investment platforms. We also provide advice and services as well as technological tools. Our clients are institutional investors, corporates, retail clients of banking networks, third-party distributors, and other investment professionals.

For more information, visit https://about.amundi.com/

*$2.08 trillion as of September 30, 2023

www.amundi.com

Middle East Press Contact

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight Discovery

Email : sillitoe@insight-discovery.com