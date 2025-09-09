Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International is delighted to announce the appointment of Krystel Irani as General Manager of Al Zorah Beach Resort. A distinguished leader with over two decades of international luxury hospitality experience, Krystel will oversee the transformation of the resort in preparation for its highly anticipated rebirth as Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah in 2026.

Krystel Irani began her journey in hospitality at the legendary Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, and has since cultivated an international career across Europe and the Middle East. Krystel has been entrusted with some of the region’s most iconic hotels, bringing vision, precision, and a deep passion for guest experience to each role she has held. Her portfolio includes serving as General Manager of Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf and Hotel Manager and Director of Rooms at Raffles Dubai, where she successfully guided large-scale refurbishments, restaurant reconceptualization projects, and organizational restructuring, always with a focus on quality and long-term growth. Most recently, Krystel Irani held the position of Hotel Manager at the Forbes Five-Star Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, where she orchestrated a series of lifestyle-driven experiences and dining concepts that not only redefined the property’s appeal but also propelled it to unprecedented success.

Commenting on the appointment, George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, says: “Krystel Irani’s appointment marks a pivotal moment in our journey and underscores our ambition to redefine the boundaries of luxury in Al Zorah. Her proven leadership, combined with her dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences and unwavering commitment to excellence, ensures that the resort’s transformation into Four Seasons Hotel will set an unparalleled standard of luxury hospitality in the region.”

“Al Zorah is a place of rare, natural beauty, and I’m incredibly honoured to lead its next chapter with Four Seasons. This resort will be more than just a beachfront escape it will be a soulful destination where thoughtful luxury meets the spirit of discovery. I look forward to building a team that brings warmth, creativity and a sense of belonging to every guest experience,” says Krystel Irani, General Manager, Al Zorah Beach Resort.

Known for her people-first philosophy, relentless pursuit of excellence, and ability to inspire teams, Krystel embodies the modern leader: strategic yet empathetic, detail-driven yet visionary. A trilingual Lebanese national, she brings both global perspective and deep regional insight to her new role, positioning Al Zorah Beach Resort at the forefront of luxury innovation in the UAE.

About Al Zorah Development Company

Al Zorah Development (Private) Company Limited is the master developer of one of the UAE’s most distinctive lifestyle destinations, located in the Emirate of Ajman. The expansive community brings together luxury resorts, an 18-hole championship golf course, a world-class marina, fine dining, and vibrant residential offerings. At its heart lies the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, a protected haven of mangroves, migratory birds, fish, and coral reefs an ecological treasure where natural beauty and modern living meet in harmony.

About Al Zorah Beach Resort

Set along Ajman’s pristine shoreline, Al Zorah Beach Resort has earned a lasting reputation as a sanctuary of tranquility and modern elegance. Formerly managed by The Oberoi Group, the resort earned acclaim for its refined architecture and understated luxury. Today, the property enters an exciting new chapter under the vision of Al Zorah Development Company, as it undergoes a comprehensive transformation ahead of its reintroduction as Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah, managed by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in 2026. With this evolution, the resort will combine its distinctive natural setting with the legendary service and global sophistication of Four Seasons, offering an unparalleled beachfront retreat in the UAE.