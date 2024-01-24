Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, has appointed Amr Namek as its new Corporate Commercial Partner in Egypt.

Amr is a prominent Corporate Commercial lawyer with over 20 years of experience in advising multinational and regional clients on a wide range of transactions and projects in Egypt.

The firm’s new Partner has been advising clients on a wide range of business and corporate matters including investments, capital markets, and mergers, and acquisitions. In addition, he has overseen various litigation and arbitration proceedings and has worked on projects and transactions in several African jurisdictions, such as Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, and Algeria.

Commenting on the new appointment Jody Waugh, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, said:

“Amr is a highly respected and experienced lawyer who will strengthen our position as a leading firm in Egypt and the region. Egypt is a strategic and important jurisdiction for us, and we are committed to growing our presence and profile there. Amr's appointment is a testament to our ambition and vision to be the leading firm in region, and his expertise and reputation will enhance our ability to provide exceptional legal services to our clients and to attract new business opportunities in the Egyptian market and beyond.”

On joining Al Tamimi & Company, Amr Namek said:

"It is an honour to be part of Al Tamimi & Company, a firm known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the legal industry. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success and growth in the dynamic Egyptian market."

Ayman Nour, Head of Al Tamimi & Company’s Egypt office, welcomed the new partner, commenting:

"We are delighted to have Amr on board as our new Corporate Commercial Partner. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals for further expansion and success in Egypt. We look forward to achieving new milestones together."

Al Tamimi & Company’s Corporate Commercial practice is a market leader in the region and offers the full spectrum of corporate commercial services. The Corporate Commercial team is ranked Band One in several independent legal directories and a number of our team are highlighted as leading lawyers by the Legal 500, Chambers and Partners and other legal directories.