Dubai, UAE: Al Ramz Corporation PJSC (DFM: ALRAMZ), a leading financial services provider in the UAE, has announced the appointment of two new Group CEOs, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team. Haisam Odeimeh has been appointed as the new Group CEO for Financial Services, while Karim Schoeib will serve as the Group CEO for Investment Banking.

Both senior executives possess significant capital markets expertise and have established client relationships throughout the region. This strategic move aligns with Al Ramz's objective of investing in top talent to offer exceptional client service and is expected to bolster the company's position in the financial services sector and support its strategic growth plans.

Commenting on the appointments, Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director of Al Ramz Corporation PJSC said, “At this critical stage of our growth, we are delighted to announce the appointment of two exceptional Group Chief Executives. Haisam and Karim have an extensive record in the region capital markets and possess a robust network of relationships. In their new capacity, they will play a crucial role in executing Al Ramz's strategic vision, and I am excited to collaborate alongside them to achieve our maximum potential.”

Haisam will be working closely with the Group Managing Director to strengthen the Group's financial services and management consultancy offerings with the objective of assisting client organizations in enhancing performance, remaining competitive and adapting to market conditions.

Karim will collaborate closely with the Group Managing Director in his new position to enhance Al Ramz's investment banking business across asset management, corporate finance, market making, prime brokerage and research to generate value for shareholders and stakeholders and propel expansion in key markets.

Haisam, formerly the Group Chief Operating Officer, has over 23 years of experience and previously served as the Financial Services Head at KPMG. He led key high-profile transactions, holds a master’s degree in Banking and Finance from Paris Sorbonne University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Karim, formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Al Ramz Capital, brings over 25 years of Investment Banking experience and previously served in several senior positions in leading institutions including Credit Suisse. Karim holds a master’s degree in Banking and Finance from Paris Sorbonne University and is a Certified Wealth Advisor.