Dubai, UAE – Sofitel Dubai Downtown has promoted Ahmed Saleh to Commercial & Marketing Director, following a year in which the hotel delivered record-breaking sales and revenue results under his leadership as Director of Revenue.

Saleh, who joined the property in 2024, has been credited with driving a sharp upward trajectory in topline performance. By combining data-driven strategies with commercial foresight, he played a pivotal role in positioning Sofitel Dubai Downtown among the strongest revenue performers in Dubai’s highly competitive luxury hospitality sector.

Reflecting on the milestone, Saleh said:

“Every step forward is written by effort, belief, and trust. Success is never just a destination; it’s proof that when you work with passion, stand by your team, and never lose faith in the journey, it will always follow.”

General Manager Mohamed Hawwam praised Saleh’s impact, noting the hotel’s exceptional results in the past year.

“Ahmed’s results speak for themselves. His forward-thinking approach and deep understanding of commercial performance have elevated the hotel’s standing in the market. We are confident that in his new role, Ahmed will continue to deliver growth and drive excellence.”

