Kellie Blyth, who brings considerable experience advising leading names on ICT mandates, including in the fields of digital transformation, data governance and emerging technologies, joins Addleshaw Goddard to further strengthen the firm’s Middle East technology and data capabilities

Dubai, UAE – Addleshaw Goddard has announced a key partner hire to further strengthen the firm’s Middle East technology and data capabilities. Kellie Blyth will join the firm to lead its tech and data practice, advising on ICT matters related to digital transformation, data governance, emerging technologies and more.

Kellie joins Addleshaw Goddard from Baker McKenzie, where she led the firm's Middle East technology and data practice for nearly five years. Her core practice includes advising on complex commercial arrangements, including outsourcing, digital transformation and data centre related contracts, as well as on the full spectrum of data privacy and cyber security matters across the region. She also routinely advises clients on the roll-out of new digital offerings and technology-driven procurement and implementation projects.

Kellie holds a CIPP/E Data Protection certification, and has significant experience in commercial IP matters, as well as in the FinTech space, particularly in the digital payments and virtual assets sub-sectors. She has acted as a trusted advisor to many leading names in the online services, healthcare and life sciences sectors. Her work for "first movers" in this space routinely puts her at the forefront of legal developments. In recent years, she has partnered with clients on public policy mandates in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in connection with proposed changes to the regulatory frameworks for cloud computing, digital content, outsourcing, cross-border data flows and the ICT sector as a whole.

Kellie will be working alongside Jay Kesaria to fortify the Middle East technology and data capabilities of Addleshaw Goddard.

Andrew Johnston, Head of Middle East & Asia, Addleshaw Goddard said:

"Kellie is a fantastic addition to our team and her appointment is an exciting development for us in a really key area for clients. She is outstanding in her specialist field and her experience not only fits perfectly with our existing client portfolio but also puts us in the shop-window for new clients looking for best in class ICT advice."

Kellie Blyth, Partner, Addleshaw Goddard, said:

"As governments across the Middle East shore-up policies and infrastructure designed to advance their journey of digital transformation, I am excited to join Addleshaw Goddard, one of the region’s most dynamic and fastest-growing legal practices, to advise its clients on navigating these sweeping changes and to help them thrive in the Middle East’s flourishing digital economy. I look forward to supporting the firm’s tech and data practice as it enters into a phase of aggressive growth and expands into exciting new markets."

In Q1 2023, Addleshaw Goddard Middle East announced the opening of an office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, subject to regulatory clearance. Addleshaw Goddard's presence in KSA, the fastest growing country in the G20, will be its fourth office in the MENA region and 17th overall, and boasts a 13-strong team comprising eight lawyers, including five partners, and paralegals. The KSA office will offer expertise in corporate, banking and finance and infrastructure assignments and has broad sector expertise in energy, oil and gas, renewables, infrastructure, transport, technology, hospitality, manufacturing and consumer goods which aligns closely with KSA’s Vision 2030.

In 2022, Addleshaw Goddard expanded further into European markets important to clients, opening offices in Dublin and Luxembourg, and two in Germany (Frankfurt and Munich). It serves clients in Asia through its hub in Singapore and also has a growing presence in Paris, Hamburg and in six of the UK's key commercial centres.

