UAE: A 54 year old patient, Adithyan, was rushed to Zulekha Hospital with heart attack (blockage of blood flow) and cardiac arrest (heart stops pumping). He was immediately attended to and successfully treated by Specialist Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Jayachandran Thejus, along with the hospital’s experienced Cathlab and nursing teams. When the patient was brought to the hospital he was immediately given highly effective cardiopulmonary resuscitation with chest compressions and shocks by the emergency room doctors and nurses. The patient continued to be in cardiac arrest and was urgently transferred to the catheterization laboratory with ongoing resuscitative efforts.

Coronary angiography was done and it revealed total block of a main blood vessel supplying the heart. The block was removed by coronary angioplasty with stenting. The patient was stabilized and there was no further recurrence of the cardiac arrest.

This case emphasizes the importance of seeking immediate medical attention in the event of a heart attack. Dr. Jayachandran commented: “Approximately 1/3rd to 1/4th of heart attack patients develop cardiac arrests.” When experiencing chest discomfort that indicates a heart attack, it is critical to seek medical attention and reach the nearest hospital without delay. This instance demonstrates that even in the case of cardiac arrest, with timely intervention and treatment, patients can usually be saved.”

Adithyan was discharged in stable condition and has since returned to his daily routine on the job and his personal life. He has been advised to take care with regular medication, exercises and a healthy diet.

Doctors highlight that heart diseases are increasing in younger adults. Lack of exercise, unhealthy food, stress and under treatment of predisposing conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol are the leading causes. Maintaining a disciplined schedule for sleep and food intake in essential and must not be compromised by any individual.

