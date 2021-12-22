A wide range of Panasonic projectors and optional lenses support the Japan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai immersing its visitors into the theme of “Where ideas meet.” 20,000lm PT-RZ21K, 10,000lm PT-RCQ10, and 6,000lm PT-VMZ60 projectors are used in various scenes from Encountering Japan, Culture and History to Issues and Innovation. Panasonic’s unique fisheye lens, ET-D3LEF70 projects images of Earth onto a large sphere for a captivating spatial performance, embodying the theme of “Where ideas meet,” and how new ideas are born as people come together. The ultra-short throw zoom lens ET-DLE020 projects from floor to ceiling, covering every inch of the available surface and allowing the visitors to approach the content without casting any shadows.

In addition to creating a fully immersive experience, Panasonic supports the daily operation by monitoring devices remotely. The AW-UN70, Panasonic 4K PTZ camera sends live footage of the displayed image to ensure that the show continues without any device troubles. Panasonic monitoring ensures failsafe operation, prevents downtime, and guarantees that the show goes on.

The pavilion also offers a walk-through of Japanese history and culture in a dreamy floating environment created by Panasonic’s unique and innovative Green AC Flex Mist concept, which creates a dreamy setting for the Japan Pavilion visitors. The technology produces ‘Silky Fine Mist’ that is light and can drift away easily, perfectly synchronizing with the projection mapping. In comparison to regular smoke which uses a special agent, the mist is harmless and has less impact on buildings and equipment, so there are possibilities for the solution to be used as an inventive performance tool.

The Green AC Flex features a unique two-fluid mist nozzle developed by Panasonic that creates an ultra-fine mist, which is easily evaporated, and thus does not feel wet to the touch even when in direct contact. The light dispersed by the mist and the coolness from the evaporating mist creates an immersive sensation to the ambience. For entertainment and interactive events, the mist allows spectators to be visually and auditorily shut off from the outside world.

“Panasonic has enhanced the global environment-friendly outdoor heat countermeasure mist technology as a new technology for space production. By combining it with our own products such as projectors, audio equipment, and lighting devices, and directing the most suitable video software, we will develop it into a space value proposal business that only we can do, and with Dubai Expo 2020 as an opportunity, we will widely appeal it to people all over the world, commented Takeshi Ogata, Director, Business Development Center, Panasonic Corporation.

Visitors can witness Panasonic bringing a truly immersive projection mapping with integrated installation creating a 360-degree theatre using cutting-edge data technology.

“Our ground-breaking technologies offer endless creative possibilities. What we are showcasing at Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai is a living example of it where you enter a misty magical world made possible by Panasonic solutions for projection mapping. This immersive sensory experience is achieved with a combination of Panasonic’s high-performance projectors, unique lens options and silky fine mist produced by Panasonic Green AC. The solution is ideal for location-based entertainment venues like Expo to attract the crowds with exciting new immersive experiences, and for production companies to create innovative new video advertising and marketing campaigns,” said Hidetoshi Kaneko, Director and Division Head – System Solutions and Communications Division, Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa.

In addition to the Japan pavilion, Panasonic projectors are used in more than 20 pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021