Kuwait, Kuwait City: Stemming from its belief in social inclusion, offering equal opportunities for all to achieve full potential in life and encouraging passionate young talents, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, sponsored the Porsche Club Kuwait, which took place last Friday, February 4, 2022 in Kuwait Motor Town (KMT).

The Porsche Club Kuwait Festival commemorated another outstanding milestone this year as it celebrated its 70th anniversary of the establishment of Porsche Clubs since 1952. The festival further showcased the most significant achievements and historical moments across Porsche’s history in the State of Kuwait. Similarly, the festival highlighted the Porsche passion through the eyes of hundreds of Porsche enthusiasts, collectors and ambassadors who spoke at length about their unwavering loyalty and commitment as well as their personal stories with this magnificent brand.

Also in conjunction with the 70th anniversary celebrations, the festival featured a special display of 70 iconic Porsche models in Kuwait, which was a rear opportunity to enjoy these amazing machines and their stories on the event main stage. Participants were divided into groups according to the rules and regulations, who have started with training sessions, followed by timed laps to get the top drivers. Hence, Ooredoo Kuwait honored the top three winners from each category.

An exciting array of events and entertainment took place at the festival too, from live music to fun kids’ games to live entertainment programs that lifted the attendees’ spirit, along with a dazzling array of surprises, prizes and delicious tastes.

Nazem Al-Ghabra, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “We constantly strive to create a beautiful tapestry of experiences that convey Ooredoo’s core values: Caring, Connecting and Challenging. The “Porsche Club Kuwait” emanates from celebrating this one-of-a-kind brand and its aficionados, promoting responsible and safe driving, and stimulate our sense of belonging and inter-connectedness with the community. In fact, such sponsorships enable Ooredoo’s active participation in the community members' lives for collective impact.”

From his side, Mohammad Alamer, the Kuwaiti public figure and automotive influencer, said: “The love and passion of Porsche came to life at the Porsche Club Kuwait festival in a truly masterful performance by all participants. Ooredoo Kuwait’s sponsorship ensures its commitment to inspiring youth whose contributions continue to inspire the world.”

The festival was held in coronation with leading automotive and motorsport bodies in Kuwait, the Public Authority of Sport (PAS) and Kuwait Motor Town, to ensure the highest international organization standards.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

For Media Inquiries:

Nazem Al-Ghabra- Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

PO Box 613, Safat 13007, Kuwait

E-mail: nghabra@ooredoo.com.kw

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022