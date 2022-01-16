Kuwait, Kuwait City : Ooredoo Business, the trusted technology partner for your business solutions, today announced a new partnership with Illumio, the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, as an FASTtelco affiliate. Ooredoo will offer the entire Illumio portfolio, which helps organizations see their risk, contain cyberattacks and ransomware, and secure their data in order to stop breaches from becoming cyber disasters.

Illumio’s approach to Zero Trust begins by letting organizations see risk with an automated view of the IT environment that pinpoints how threats can navigate across applications, containers, clouds, data centers and endpoints. Illumio solutions quickly isolate ransomware and other attacks by blocking commonly used pathways before or during an attack. By applying automated security policy, Illumio’s Zero Trust segmentation secures data by assuming breach and protecting critical assets without impacting business agility.

Commenting on the partnership, Essa AlMoosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Cyber-attacks are one of the most serious issues for organizations around the world that can expose the sensitive data and assets to the risk of breach, and this issue has naturally increased with the changing work conditions and reliance on the internet and networks. Thus, it is necessary to adapt a new philosophy to help businesses overcome these threats, and here comes the role of our partnership with Illumio to improve the security level for our business customers.”

“The rise of ransomware and catastrophic breaches is accelerating adoption of a Zero Trust approach to protect valuable digital assets, and we are excited to partner with Ooredoo to reduce risk for the modern enterprise,” said Scott Walker, Senior Director of EMEA Channel and Alliances, Illumio. “By partnering with Ooredoo, organizations will be able to see their risk, isolate attacks and ransomware, and secure their data with Zero Trust segmentation.”

This partnership came due to Illumio’s strong profile, history and reputation in cybersecurity and comprehensive solutions that help customers combat breaches that could expose the organizations’ sensitive data and assets. The strategy adapted by Illumio is a true reflection of the experiences and knowledge that has accumulated over time in this field, which made it the best choice for Ooredoo and its future strategy of adapting to the changes required to digitize the business of its customers.

About Illumio

Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust segmentation, prevents breaches from becoming cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centres, and endpoints, enabling the world’s leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

