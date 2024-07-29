OMODA JAECOO is set to make its highly awaited debut in the Saudi market on July 29, 2024. This launch has generated significant anticipation within the automotive industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the largest automotive market in the Middle East. Despite its volume, the Saudi market faces challenges, particularly regarding service and spare parts availability. The market is saturated with several brands, yet none are directly distributed by their parent companies, creating a disconnect between the end consumers and the manufacturers. #OMODA #JAECOO, however, is poised to change this dynamic by positioning itself as a consumer-centric brand that prioritizes direct engagement with its customers. Here’s what sets OMODA JAECOO apart:

OMODA JAECOO's Innovative Business Model in Saudi Arabia

For the first time in Saudi automotive history, OMODA JAECOO will enter the market as a direct distributor. This unprecedented approach means that consumers can invest in their vehicles with the assurance that they are receiving direct care and attention from the parent company. OMODA JAECOO has established its international head office in the heart of Riyadh, creating a stark contrast with the traditional distributor model prevalent in the Middle East.

Scott Wang, the Country Head, stated, “We believe that the best way to take care of our customers is by being directly connected with them. For a global brand like OMODA JAECOO, it was essential to enter the Saudi market with the right approach.” He also mentioned, “We have implemented this business model in 20 other countries globally, and after witnessing its success, we decided to bring it to the KSA market.”

Comprehensive Spare Parts Warehouse in Dammam

The scarcity of spare parts has long plagued consumers in the Saudi market, often resulting in extended wait times of up to three months. Addressing this issue head-on, OMODA JAECOO has established its own warehouse in Dammam, ensuring 100% spare parts availability. This facility guarantees that parts can be delivered within 24 to 28 hours to any location in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, plans are in place to open more spare parts hubs in various cities across the Kingdom.

Chery International, the parent company, has deployed a local operational team to maintain international standards. This initiative will eliminate obstacles, enabling OMODA JAECOO to thrive in the Saudi market. Moreover, service stations will be integrated with each showroom, making most of their locations 3S – Sales, Spare Parts, and Service. This setup ensures customers will not face long wait times for appointments.

In 2024, OMODA JAECOO plans to open 20 showrooms, with an additional 20 planned for 2025, aiming for comprehensive coverage of 3S showrooms across Saudi Arabia.

OMODA JAECOO’s entry into the Saudi market marks a significant shift in the automotive landscape, promising improved customer service and availability of spare parts, setting new standards for consumer satisfaction. 29th July is the brand launch in Riyadh, KSA.

