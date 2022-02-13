PHOTO
The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, has commenced its participation at Gulfood 2022 – one of the world’s largest annual food and hospitality events – at Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates. Held during the period from February 13 to 17, Gulfood 2022 features the participation of more than 4,000 exhibitors representing180 countries.
This participation represents the kickstart of ‘Made in Oman’ activities for the current year through which Madayn aims to promote Omani products among consumers inside and outside the Sultanate, build brand loyalty, and contribute to export growth. Hamood Al Balushi, Assistant Director General at Madayn, stated that Madayn has ensured to participate in Gulfood event for the tenth consecutive year as “this global event presents an ideal platform for the Sultanate’s participants to promote the local manufactured products to consumers and visitors from different countries, and explore new markets and collaborations.”
A number of Omani companies and factories representing the food industry are taking part in Gulfood 2022 under the umbrella of Madayn with the aim of strengthening their brands in overseas markets and expanding their commercial activity. These include Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Oman Foodstuff Factory, Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Al Joudah Food Tech Lab, Dhofar Poultry Company, Nakheel Oman Development Company, Nizwa Food Industries, Gulf National Industries, Omani Euro Food Industries, and Overseas Food Industries.
Through Gulfood 2022, the participants have the opportunity to introduce their manufacturing lines to visitors from across the globe, learn about the latest products, trends and technologies in the food and beverage industry, and explore new collaborations to expand their businesses overseas.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.