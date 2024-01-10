Jeddah: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha received the Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Mr. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, in his office on January 9, 2024. The Tourism Minister paid a courtesy visit to the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah during the course of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, the Secretary-General conveyed his thanks and gratitude for the generous support the OIC has been receiving from the Government of Indonesia and briefed the Minister about the OIC recent activities in the tourism-related fields.

The Minister expressed his pleasure for visiting the General Secretariat and congratulated the Secretary-General and his colleagues for their efforts and achievements in particular with regard to the progress of activities of the Organization. Terming the OIC as a unique Organization binding different regions and cultures in one framework, he mentioned that the Government of Indonesia has high expectations from the Organization and is closely following its activities.

Both sides discussed potential areas for collaboration with Indonesia, especially in the areas of Islamic Tourism, creative tourism, and promoting digital transformation in the tourism sector. The two sides also agreed on the implementation of resolutions of the Islamic Conferences of Tourism Ministers (ICTM) in order to support the economies of the Member States, especially in the fields of Islamic tourism, capacity building, and tourism-related services.