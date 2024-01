Jeddah: The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 29 January 2024, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Syed Mohammad Fawad Sher, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the OIC.

Both sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, efforts to enhance Joint Islamic Action, and a number of issues on the OIC agenda.