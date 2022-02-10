Cairo, Egypt: National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), the global leader in the field of engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and marine dredging services, will showcase its strong partnerships in the country as well as its expansion plans covering new geographies and business verticals at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) to be held from February 14 to 16, 2022, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo.

This year marks the fifth edition of EGYPS, the region’s leading exhibition for the petroleum industry, under the theme, ‘Helping North Africa and the Mediterranean Deliver Energy Today.’ The event is under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The Group will showcase its diversified strengths at its pavilion in Hall 3, stand number E60.

Announcing the Group’s participation, Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, said: “The Egypt Petroleum Show is a landmark event for the petroleum industry, and through our participation, we are showcasing our diversified strengths and the value that we can bring to multiple stakeholders associated with various sectors across the industry value chain. With a strong presence in Egypt already, through our ongoing contract for the deepening and development of the sea lane of Damietta Port, we aim to highlight the diverse competencies we bring to support the country and the region in building essential infrastructure.”

He added: “Having achieved record profit in 2021, we have clearly demonstrated our global credentials as an EPC major for the energy and marine services sector. By building exceptional capabilities in offshore downstream, onshore upstream & downstream, dredging and land reclamation, marine civil works and others, we serve as a partner in the progress of Egypt and the countries we operate in. We support the industry also through offshore logistics including heavy lift, subsea engineering, vessels, geophysical and marine surveying, and the whole array of maintenance and turnaround services. In addition, we undertake mission-critical work such as the superstructures of berths and quay walls, ports, bridges, dams and canals, all of which will be highlighted during the event.”

One of the of the world’s most profitable and fastest-growing EPC majors, the Group has aggressive plans and strategies for geographic growth, securing unique and strategic projects, business diversification, as well as mergers and acquisitions that will strengthen its profitability and return on investment. The Group has significant ongoing contracts, valued at over AED 40 billion across eight countries globally, including in the GCC, Middle East, Egypt, North Africa, India and Maldives.

In a record year, the Group has transformed to become a specialist global marine and energy EPC company. Today, the strategic areas of operation that the Group focuses on include Dredging & Marine Civil, covering dredging fleet, civil and port development; and Energy, covering downstream, onshore, renewable energy, energy transition and maintenance & turnaround, in addition to shared initiatives such as survey & subsea and decommissioning and heavy lift.

The exhibition will bring together oil and gas professionals to engage in dialogue, create partnerships, do business and identify solutions and strategies that will reshape global energy markets.

