Philippine ePassport Renewal Centre continue to operate 7 days a week.

Customers can opt for Visa At Your Doorstep service for greater flexibility in visa application.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : In alignment with the UAE Government’s decision to adopt a new working week schedule, and in accordance with the directives received from the client governments, VFS Global’s Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have announced new operational hours for customers. The VACs operate from Monday to Thursday, 09.00 AM to 05.00 PM, except for public holidays and on Friday, 09.00 AM to 05.00 PM, with a prayer break between 01.00 PM and 02.30 PM. The centres will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. VFS Global helpline for customers will also transition to the new working week schedule.

The announcement reflects the organisation’s commitment to supporting its people and responding to changing working patterns. Atul Marwah, Head–Middle East & North Africa, VFS Global said, “Operational hours of our VACs in the UAE are revised as per the instructions received from the concerned Embassy/Consulate. We look forward to colleagues reaping the personal and professional rewards from the UAE government’s visionary and historical course of action. The future of work is changing at such a pace we have to evolve continually how we do things to meet the needs of our people and our customers.”

Customers wanting to save travel time and seek greater convenience can opt for Visa At Your Doorstep service. This service gives customers the flexibility of submitting visa applications and enrolling biometrics from a location of choice, be it home, office or school campus. VFS Global staff ensures all applications are complete and ready for processing. The service is ideal for large groups travelling together, as all applications can be submitted on the same date and location.

In addition to the VACs, VFS Global Philippine ePassport Renewal Centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will continue to operate every day from Monday till Sunday between 08.00 AM to 08.00 PM. Philippine nationals living in the UAE holding ePassport can apply for a renewal by making a prior appointment before visiting the centre.

VFS Global is a Swedish-Swiss owned company and has operations in 143 countries across five continents. The company earlier announced that its Dubai based headquarters and regional office has also transitioned to the new working week schedule as it better aligns the company’s operations across its global network serving 63 governments worldwide, including the UAE. VFS Global was among the first companies in the UAE to adopt the new working week schedule from 1st January 2022 onwards.

